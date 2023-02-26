Liverpool and Tottenham interested in Anton Stach

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Mainz midfielder Anton Stach ahead of a possible summer transfer, according to 90min.

Jurgen Klopp wants to reshape his midfield at the end of the season, while Antonio Conte is keen on bringing in a quality midfielder to complement the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Yves Bissouma.

The online news portal claims Liverpool and Tottenham have identified Stach as a target and have sent scouts to watch him in 2023 following his inspired display for the Bundesliga side this season.

The Reds have endured a disappointing season this term and a number of pundits, fans and former players have suggested that their ageing midfield is a huge contributing factor behind their poor performances.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to leave at the end of the season with their contracts expiring in June, while Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Fabinho have not reached the heights expected of them.

Tottenham, on the other, are expected to spend big in the summer, and signing a midfielder is one of their priorities as Conte looks to build a formidable squad capable of competing for trophies.

The North Londoners have been linked with several midfielders including Leicester City’s James Maddison but have also identified Stach as a potential summer transfer target.

Competition

According to 90min, Liverpool and Tottenham could face competition for Stach’s signature from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and West Ham United who are also monitoring his situation.

Stach has been one of the standout players for Mainz this season, racking up 22 appearances, scoring one goal, and providing three assists in the process as they sit 8th in the table with 32 points after 22 matches played.

The 24-year-old, who is valued at just £13m by Transfermarkt, has made two appearances for the Germany national team, however, he was not included in their 2022 FIFA World Cup final squad.

Liverpool’s top priority in the summer is bringing in Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham but a move for Stach could be a cheaper option with several clubs interested in the services of Bellingham including Real Madrid and Manchester City.

With Klopp revealing the Merseysiders will be active in the summer transfer window, a move for Stach could be on the cards but it looks like they may face competition from Tottenham if they formalise their interest.

