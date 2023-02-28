Manchester United interested in signing Rani Khedira

Manchester United have expressed a keen interest in signing Union Berlin midfielder Rani Khedira but could face competition from Liverpool, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims Khedira’s impressive performances for the Bundesliga side this season have not gone unnoticed at Old Trafford with Man Utd interested in sealing a deal for him at the end of the season.

However, they’ll face stiff competition as Premier League rivals Liverpool have also been keeping a close eye on the midfielder. The report says Everton, Leicester, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, and Wolves also scouted the 29-year-old during Union’s 3-1 win against Ajax in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off last Thursday.

He captained his side on the night and was one of the standout players on the field of play as Union progressed to the last 16 stage and will face Union Saint-Gilloise in a two-legged tie next month.

The younger brother of Germany World Cup winner Sami, has racked up 31 appearances for Union this season across all competitions as they lie 3rd in the Bundesliga table with 43 points, just three points behind favourites and defending champions Bayern Munich.

Khedira is helping his club make history this term as they set their sights on securing Champions League football next season after an impressive start to the 2022/23 season.

Though he is yet to score or assist this season, the 6ft 2in midfielder has impressed with his inspired displays in the middle of the park for Union.

Provide depth

Man Utd signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on a short-term loan deal last month to bolster their midfield options after Christian Eriksen suffered a serious ankle injury.

The Red Devils could make Sabitzer’s move permanent in the summer but they are still determined to bring in at least one more midfielder and have Khedira as a potential summer target. His contract with Union expires at the end of the season and he is free to open discussions with foreign clubs over a free transfer.

According to 90min, Union want to keep Khedira, who is valued at £7m by Transfermarkt, with Champions League football looking likely for next season. However, until he signs an extension, his future is uncertain and Man Utd are among the clubs eyeing a bargain move.

Liverpool are also showing an interest as Jurgen Klopp prepares to overhaul his ageing midfield in the summer following a disappointing campaign at Anfield.

United have been linked with a host of midfielders including Real Betis talisman Nabil Fekir but the German would represent a cheaper option and could be a shrewd signing for Erik ten Hag.

Khedira, who is a Stuttgart academy graduate spent three years with RB Leipzig, registering two assists in 54 appearances before a four-year stint at Augsburg where he made 10 goal contributions in 127 appearances.

He joined Union Berlin on a free transfer in 2021 and has since been a fan favourite at the club.

