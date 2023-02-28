Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could seriously ask for Barella

According to Inter Live, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could seriously ask for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella if he continues to remain in the dug-out this summer.

The Merseyside giants have had a poor Premier League season and they are presently seventh in the table with 36 points. They still have a realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League but regardless of this, Klopp will be aiming to reinforce his ageing squad this summer.

The midfield department could be the main priority with Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson showing signs of regression while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner could leave at the expiry of their respective contracts at the end of the season.

As per Inter Live, Klopp could ‘seriously ask’ for Barella in the next transfer window if he remains Liverpool’s manager. It is added that Liverpool could offer Fabinho as a makeweight in the deal but Inter are expected to hold out for a cash offer of £88 million for the 26-year-old.

Top-class

Barella has developed into one of the best midfielders in Serie A. The Italian has been superb from central midfield this season, scoring 6 goals and providing 7 assists from 31 games.

The ex-Cagliari man has also been fluent defensively with his strong work rate and ability to win ground duels. He is currently a firm favourite among the fanbase at the Milan giants.

Hence, it won’t be easy to prise him away in the next transfer window and Liverpool will have to break their transfer record to bring him to Anfield ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Klopp is a huge fan of Barella’s talents and the club’s owners could back the German by signing him. Liverpool face the risk of lagging behind their rivals if they don’t spend big this summer.

Liverpool could end up signing more than one midfielder ahead of next season, Klopp also has Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham and Brighton ace Moises Caicedo in his wishlist.