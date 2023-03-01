Chelsea in the front row to sign Rafael Leao

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Chelsea remain in the front row to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao ahead of the summer.

The Portuguese star was a top target for Chelsea at the start of the season. They attempted to land him before the summer transfer deadline but Milan rejected their £71 million offer.

The London giants did not revisit their interest during the January transfer window but Gazzetta dello Sport claim they continue to remain in regular contact with his agent.

Leao has not accepted Milan’s contract proposal of £5.8 million per year and the report adds that Chelsea remain in the ‘front row’ to sign him at the end of the campaign.

Summer decision

Leao has scored 9 goals and registered 10 assists in 32 appearances for Milan this season but his goal involvements have drastically reduced since the World Cup.

The ongoing speculation over his contract and future has had an effect on him and it is left to be seen whether Chelsea make a fresh approach for the 23-year-old this summer.

The Portuguese star is best suited to playing from the left wing and Chelsea have already made huge investment in the position with the £88 million signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian is still adapting to the Premier League after his January arrival but he is one for the future. The youngster is gifted with tremendous pace and dribbling skills.

He could be a key player for the London giants next season. Apart from Mudryk, Chelsea also have Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling as left wing options.

If Chelsea plan to return for Leao, they may have to offload one or two players to recoup funds. With the mass spending lately, they are now walking a tight rope with Financial Fair Play.

Leao is no doubt gifted with excellent attacking attributes and can also lead the line. However, there remain doubts over his defensive ability. He rarely tracks back to his own half.