Man Utd eye summer move for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have once again expressed a keen interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer transfer window, according to Sport.

The online news portal claims the Red Devils are planning to make two major signings at the end of the season and one of their priorities is a new midfielder to complement Brazil international Casemiro.

Casemiro has been excellent for United since joining them from Real Madrid last summer in a surprising move. The 31-year-old has impressed with his inspired displays in the middle of the park for Erik ten Hag’s side – who have already won the Carabao Cup this season.

He scored in the final against Newcastle United last Sunday and climbed off the bench to help United beat West Ham United 3-1 to reach the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian has racked up 34 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions, scored five goals, and registered five assists as they lie 3rd in the Premier League table with 49 points after 24 matches played so far.

Ten Hag is said to want a new midfielder to partner Casemiro and is ready to revive their pursuit of de Jong. Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for the Netherlands international last summer but the move fell through, despite agreeing a deal with Barcelona.

Reinforcement

Man Utd have been linked with several midfielders including Jude Bellingham, Nabil Fekir, and most recently Rani Khedira, however, according to Sport, Ten Hag wants to add a player with a strong ability to build up play from deep and De Jong is believed to be the perfect player for the role.

De Jong played under the Dutch trainer at Ajax before leaving to join Barcelona after helping the Eredivisie side reach the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018/19 season.

He has not been able to replicate the form he showed at Ajax yet in Spain, however, he is seen as an important player by Xavi. De Jong has made over 160 appearances for Barca in all competitions, netted 15 goals, and provided 19 assists in the process.

This season, De Jong, who is valued at £44m by Transfermarkt, has featured in 30 games and made three goal contributions for Barcelona across all competitions as they sit at the summit of the La Liga table, seven points above defending champions Real Madrid.

