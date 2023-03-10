Liverpool confident of signing of Jude Bellingham this summer

Liverpool are increasingly looking confident of completing a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Jurgen Klopp’s top summer priority is to bolster his midfield options and the Reds have linked with a host of midfielders including Teun Koopmeiners, Sofyan Amrabat, Matheus Nunes, Mason Mount, and N’Golo Kante but Bellingham has been identified as their key target.

It is believed that the club owners, Fenway Sports Group are ready to back the German coach in the summer as he looks to reshape the engine room that has brought him so much success during his time at the club.

Guinea international Naby Keita and England’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to leave Anfield at the end of the season, hence the need for reinforcement in the midfield department.

While ageing players such as Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho are expected to play less next season as Klopp looks to usher in new blood in the middle of the park.

Quality signing

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are growing in confidence that they will win the race to sign Bellingham but their pursuit hinges on them qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Liverpool’s recent resurgence in the last month in the Premier League, going unbeaten in their last five league games, has seen them move to fifth in the table and are just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

If the Reds are able to secure Champions League football next season, it’s believed Liverpool feel they’d be well-placed to sign Bellingham ahead of their rivals.

However, Liverpool face stiff competition for the 6ft 1inch midfielder’s signature as the newspaper report says Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are also targeting the player.

The 19-year-old’s stock rose following his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he played every minute for England as they exited the competition in the quarter-final to 2018 winner France.

At club level, Bellingham has been phenomenal for Dortmund since joining them from Birmingham City in 2020 – racking up 122 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals, and registering 24 assists in the process.

This season, he has featured in 32 matches across all competitions and made 16 goal contributions for The Black and Yellows as they lie second in the Bundesliga table with 49 points, the same point as leaders Bayern Munich but with a better goal difference.

