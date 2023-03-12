Liverpool more focused on signing Antonio Silva

According to journalist Dean Jones, Liverpool are more focused on signing Benfica defender Antonio Silva during the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have had an average Premier League season thus far and they have a lot of work to do to qualify for next season’s Champions League group stage.

Regardless of this, manager Jurgen Klopp should be backed with summer signings and writing for Givemesport, Jones has highlighted the Reds’ interest in signing Silva.

The journalist explained that the club are interested in both Ramos and Silva, but they are ‘more focused’ on pursuing the latter as they look to shore up their defence.

Huge potential

Silva made his first-team debut in August last year following an injury crisis at Benfica. He has since been an undisputed starter.

The 18-year-old has been outstanding in the Portuguese top-flight with a pass accuracy of 92 per cent while registering 1.9 tackles and 3.3 clearances per game.

The Portuguese has also impressed with his dominance in the air and it appears only a matter of time before he secures a big-money move away from Benfica.

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from the Primeira Liga outfit last summer and they will be hoping to do business again with the acquisition of Silva.

The teenager would be a perfect signing for the club and with his immense ability, he could become a regular starter from the off under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The big question mark is whether Liverpool will be able to prise him away ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Compared to them, Madrid and United are in a better position to qualify for next season’s Champions League and this could have a key role to play this summer.

Silva, who has a release clause of £88 million in his Benfica contract, has all the right attributes to develop into a world-class centre-back in a few seasons.