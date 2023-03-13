Arsenal interested in signing Declan Rice this summer

Football.london journalist Kaya Kayanak has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal are among the teams interested in signing West Ham United midfielder and skipper Declan Rice.

Rice has been the subject of transfer speculation in the last few months and the Englishman has been heavily tipped to leave the London Stadium this summer with a number of teams looking to pounce on the opportunity to sign him.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the 24-year-old but the Gunners are looking at a long-term option in Rice and Ben Jacobs also recently revealed that both Arsenal and Chelsea would prefer signing Rice over Moises Caicedo, who has also been linked heavily with a move to the London duo.

The Evening Standard has said that the Three Lions star, who is also in the running for a potential captaincy role of the national team, is expected to cost well over £100 million.

Speaking about Arsenal’s interest, Kayanak has said that the current League leaders are hoping to get a deal in place for Rice despite there being many teams in the race for his signature.

“Obviously there are other teams that are going to be involved. Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest in the past and there’s plenty of teams that will want a player of the quality of Declan Rice. As far as Arsenal are concerned, he’s a target they want to sign in the summer and they’re hoping to be able to get that done.” (Source: GMS)

Our View

Mikel Arteta has heavily relied on Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka this term. The midfield trio though, are aged between 29-31 so it makes sense that Arsenal are targeting Rice as a long-term option in the middle of the park.

Rice is currently one of the best holding midfielders in Europe with his ability to cope well defensively as well as leading counter-attacks. Like Frenkie de Jong, Rice is also known to play progressive passes and drive ahead with the ball, while he’s also very good in possession. The team that manages to sign him this summer will be buying the complete package, so understandably he’s attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal.

With Arteta’s side well placed to win their first Premier League title since 2003/04, Rice could be inclined towards joining them, particularly because of the brand of football being played at Emirates stadium.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to agree a deal with West Ham as their £100m valuation could be a major stumbling block.