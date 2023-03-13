Arsenal interested in signing Jonathan David in summer

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Lille striker Jonathan David in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Canada international is attracting interest from several clubs following his impressive performances in the Ligue 1 this season. He is the joint-top scorer in Ligue 1 alongside PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, with 19 goals to their name. Only Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has more league goals in Europe’s top five leagues this term.

The online news portal claims that David is on the radar of the Gunners ahead of the upcoming transfer window and has been identified as an ideal fit for the club.

He is capable of playing across the frontline as well as a striker as demonstrated in Ligue 1 this season, racking 29 appearances, scoring 21 goals, and providing four assists in all competitions as Lille languish in the sixth position with 46 points.

Arsenal brought in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer but due to a knee injury he suffered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the club signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton, however, Mikel Arteta wants to add to his attacking options.

Jesus and Trossard have both impressed since moving to the Emirates Stadium, helping Arsenal’s charge as they look to win the Premier League this season. The North Londoners sit at the summit of the league table with 66 points, five points above defending champions, Manchester City.

Reinforcement

According to Fichajes, Arsenal will face stiff competition for David’s signature from fellow Premier League rivals Manchester United in the summer as they look to bring in a proven goal scorer.

Man Utd have been linked with a host of forwards including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Tammy Abraham, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, and Goncalo Ramos but a move for David could be on the cards.

Kane is said to be United’s too priority but Spurs are reluctant to sell him at the end of the season, hence United need to keep their options wide and could make an offer for Ligue 1 star at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who is valued at £39.7m by Transfermarkt, has refused to rule out the possibility of one day featuring in the Premier League. He is the club’s record scorer this century, surpassing Eden Hazards’ tally of 52 after scoring a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Lyon.

“My future? Focused on getting this great club back to Europe where it belongs. The rest will come. Premier league? One of the best leagues in the world, why not?” he said.

