Man Utd battle Chelsea to sign £87.8m Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are heavily interested to sign Napoli goal-machine Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist, Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are likely to face strong competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City have also made an inquiry, but they do have world-class strikers like Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in their ranks.

Plettenberg wrote on Twitter that “different talks” have taken place already for Osimhen. It’s a “massive” season for the 24-year-old forward who is now “focussed on the next step” of his career.

Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the Napoli hitman, but the player’s price tag of €100m (£87.8m) is beyond their reach.

Battle of Mega-rich clubs

The Nigeria international is in red-hot form in 2022-23, managing 21 goals and five assists across all competitions for Napoli.

Given his high price tag, not many clubs in the world can afford to buy him. Chelsea and Manchester United can definitely match his price tag, but Osimhen could opt to join a club that can offer him Champions League football.

Both Chelsea and Man Utd need to add top-class strikers to their ranks next summer. In recent weeks, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane but Osimhen looks like a better long-term option.

Chelsea have had a frustrating season, and there could be a massive clear-out in the summer. Osimhen could become one of their priority targets, but it won’t be easy to prise him away.

What is interesting to note here is that the former Lille striker is already planning for his future, despite enjoying a great season in Napoli. He could end up winning the Serie A title this season and then bow out in great fashion.

Osimhen has a contract at the Serie A club until 2025, and Napoli hold all the aces here. City are unlikely to move for him unless they ship out Alvarez, which gives Man Utd an edge to sign him over other rivals.