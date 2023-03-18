Man Utd really want to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United really want to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the next transfer window.

The Nigerian star has been in fantastic form for Napoli this campaign. In his 28 appearances, he has registered 23 goals and provided another 5 assists for the Serie A club.

Speaking to Sky Sport Deutschland, Plettenberg has now revealed that Man United ‘really want’ to sign the 24-year-old striker and he is the top priority over Kolo Muani.

He said: “Manchester United really want him. We’re hearing that he’s also ranked higher than Kolo Muani internally.”

Elite striker

Man United are currently in the process of a takeover and this could provide a huge financial boost for manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the summer transfer window.

A new centre-forward should be the top priority for United, considering Anthony Martial has been injury-plagued while Wout Weghorst has struggled to find the net.

Osimhen would be a fantastic acquisition with his superb scoring record. The Nigerian international has all the traits to succeed in the Premier League with the Red Devils.

He has a strong physique, likes to make runs behind the defence and is also an aerial threat in the box. At the age of 24, he is entering the peak of his career and will get better.

As per 90min, Napoli could look for around £133 million for the marksman. While the price is steep, it could be a good investment for United if they are eyeing a long-term option.

Osimhen may take some time to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League but could be a leading striker in the division in the long run with his impressive attacking attributes.

The Nigerian has already made it public that he would like to move to the English top-flight but United could face stiff competition from Chelsea in the race to sign the former Lille man.