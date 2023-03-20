Man Utd in fight with Liverpool over Verbruggen’s signature

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in the summer, as per the Dutch outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

Despite enjoying an impressive campaign with the Red Devils this term, David de Gea’s long-term future at Old Trafford is uncertain as he has entered the final four months of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with Erik ten Hag’s side yet.

In addition, the United boss likes to deploy a goalkeeper who is comfortable on the ball and can build up the play from deep. But, despite being an excellent shot-stopper, De Gea lacks efficiency with the ball at his feet.

So, it has been suggested that Ten Hag has been looking for a new goalkeeper and Man Utd have already been linked with several options ahead of the summer window, with David Raya and Diogo Costa being among them. But, it appears Verbruggen is also on their radar.

According to the report by Het Laatste Nieuws, Verbruggen has been enjoying a stellar campaign at Lotto Park this term. Having showcased his talent in recent times, the 20-year-old has started to attract the attention of big European clubs with Man Utd among those to have registered their interest in signing him this summer.

Battle

However, the report says that signing the Dutchman won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils as arch-rivals Liverpool are also plotting a swoop for him at the end of this season.

Jurgen Klopp could be in the market for a new shot-stopper with Caoimhin Kelleher’s future in doubt as the Irish international is reportedly growing frustrated at being Alisson Becker’s understudy. He may look to be a No.1 in his own right elsewhere next season and it looks like Liverpool could be eyeing Verbruggen as a replacement.

The youngster still has two and a half years left in his current contract. So, Anderlecht are in no rush to sell their star man in the summer. But, if clubs like Man Utd or Liverpool’s stature decide to formalise their interest in signing the highly talented keeper at the end of this season then they would struggle to keep hold of the 20-year-old.

Verbruggen, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is an excellent shot-stopper, is comfortable playing out from the back, and also is efficient in playing the sweeper role. He possesses an abundance of talent so he would be a solid acquisition for both Man Utd and Liverpool if either club manage to get this deal done next summer.