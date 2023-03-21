Liverpool join Arsenal in the race to sign Milinkovic-Savic

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the upcoming summer window, as per Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old has heavily been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico ahead of the summer window as he has entered the final 16 months of his current contract and has reportedly turned down an opportunity to sign an extension with Maurizio Sarri’s side to take a new challenge in his career.

It has been suggested that the Serbian doesn’t want to leave Lazio for free, so he is willing to move away this summer. And it seems Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the midfielder for a reduced fee.

According to the report by Daily Mail, Jurgen Klopp’s side are lining up a swoop for Milinkovic-Savic in the summer to freshen up their ageing midfield department.

The report also claims that Lazio have always demanded a huge fee to sell Milinkovic-Savic. But, the Biancocelesti have now decided to reduce their asking price and are ready to accept £44m to sell the midfielder this summer due to his current contract situation

Battle

However, the Merseyside club are likely to encounter a tough challenge from the Premier League leaders Arsenal in signing the 28-year-old as it has been reported that the Gunners are also keen on securing the Serbian’s signature in the summer.

Arsenal are seemingly exploring the possibility of strengthening their engine room for next season and Milinkovic-Savic has been mentioned as a possible target for the Emirates club.

On the other hand, after enduring a disappointing season this term, Liverpool are reportedly looking to revamp their midfield and are planning to sign more than one player in the middle of the park. They have already been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Milinkovic-Savic now emerging as a new potential target.

However, it has previously been reported that the Serbian has been impressed by Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta this season so he wants to move to the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season.

Therefore, the north London club would be in an advantageous position over Liverpool to persuade the midfielder to join the club if they opt to formalise their interest in purchasing him in the summer.