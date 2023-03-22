Arsenal could move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could be on Arsenal’s radar in the summer window but he’s not their top priority, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Zaha – who has spent 13 seasons at Palace on two separate stints – could leave the club in the summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly vying for his signature.

The 30-year-old is currently valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt but he will be a free agent in the summer, which means the Gunners can sign him up on a bargain deal – all they need to do is to agree personal terms with the player.

The former Manchester United winger is vastly experienced and knows the Premier League like the back of his hand. He has made over 450 appearances across all competitions in his club career and has scored 89 goals for the Eagles.

Zaha is a supremely gifted forward who has got dazzling skills and a menacing pace. He is superb with the ball in his feet, has got great crossing abilities, and has an eye for goal as well. Most importantly, he has the ability to change the outcome of a game.

When asked about Arsenal’s interest, O’Rourke said:

“If those clubs are looking at him, I don’t think he’s top of their priority list. But being a free agent, I’m sure he is on the radar because to get a player like Zaha as a free agent would only boost your squad and everything else,” said O’Rourke to Give Me Sport.

Zaha is one of those players who could have reached dizzy heights of success had he played for a top Premier League club. His move to Man Utd in 2013 probably happened too early in his career as he made just 2 appearances before returning to Palace. He will definitely be considered a Crystal Palace legend but he could have done a lot more in his career.

There have been times in the past when it felt like he would make the move to a top Premier League side, but somehow the deal didn’t materialize.

He is not in his prime form anymore but still has got plenty in his locker to offer. Considering his wealth of talent and rich Premier League experience, plus his contract situation, he would be a smart signing for Arsenal if they decide to make a formal move this summer.