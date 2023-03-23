Liverpool eyeing move for PSG’s Renato Sanches

90min has reported that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches could leave the club next summer with Liverpool named as one of the potential suitors.

Sanches joined PSG last summer for a fee of £11.4 million from Lille but has failed to make an impact at Parc des Princes. The 25-year-old’s signing was pushed by former Lille sporting director Luis Campos but with injuries plaguing his first season at PSG, he could be on his way out at the end of this term.

Sanches has only managed to make three Ligue 1 starts and is well down manager Christophe Galtier’s priority list. Galtier’s midfield this season has not been a stable one and so Sanches has failed to cement his place with injuries hampering his momentum.

It is understood by 90min that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Sanches’ situation, however, they’ll face competition with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Aston Villa also showing an interest. There is also interest abroad with Serie A giants AC Milan also keeping tabs on Sanches, who has been valued at £22 million by Transfermarkt.

Our View

For PSG, Sanches has been a failed experiment and it is understandable why they want to part ways with the Portugal international. Sanches’ injury record is also not too assuring as he has not yet played more than 25 games in a league season and that has been the case this time around as well.

While there has been no concrete evidence that Sanches has the ability and capability to make it big in an elite team, he is good enough for a second-string role at this stage of his career. He is strong physically and is a mobile midfielder so he should have what it takes to survive in the Premier League if he were to join Liverpool in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to overhaul his midfield this summer and Sanches has the profile to be a solid addition to the squad. He has the dynamism to turn a game on its head but has failed to show that he can do it on a consistent basis so it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will formalise their interest.