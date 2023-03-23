Man Utd favourites to sign Randal Kolo Muani in summer

Manchester United are leading the race to complete the signing of Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

Muani was first linked with a move to the Red Devils in the winter transfer window but Erik ten Hag signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season instead. However, United are keen on bringing the Frenchman to Old Trafford in the summer.

The online news portal claims Man Utd are willing to pay £106m (€120m) for the forward, however, they will have to fend off competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Weghorst, who has racked up 18 appearances and made four goal contributions, is expected to return to Turf Moor at the end of the season as he is not seen as a long-term solution to United’s striking problem.

Muani’s stock rose following his impressive performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for France, where scored once in three games as Les Bleus lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw with Argentina in the final.

At club level, he has been one of the standout players in the Bundesliga this season. He has banged in 16 goals and provided 14 assists for Frankfurt across all competitions as they lie 6th in the league standings with 40 points, six points behind fourth-placed Freiburg.

Big money move

Man Utd have been linked with a host of strikers including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos, and Tammy Abraham, however, Muani seems to be emerging as a prime target.

According to Fichajes, United are ready to break the bank and seal a deal for the Frenchman in order to fend off competition from rival clubs. The 24-year-old would provide competition to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthon Martial, and Alejandro Garnacho next season.

He would be an excellent signing for United and Ten Hag – who is looking to build a fearsome team capable of winning major honours in the coming seasons. The Dutchman has already won a trophy in his debut season by clinching the Carabao Cup and is on course to reach the finals of the Emirates FA Cup and UEFA Europa League as well as finishing in the top four.

Read more: Man Utd plot swoop to sign 24-year-old international star, £37m could be agreed