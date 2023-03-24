Liverpool and Chelsea receive huge boost in pursuit of Leao

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly received a huge boost in pursuit of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as the Portuguese is set to be available for a cut-price deal this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tuttosport.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri back in 2019 from LOSC Lille in a £20m deal. He has been an integral part of Stefano Pioli’s side’s success, helping Milan in winning the Scudetto last season.

Having showcased his talent in Serie A over the last few years, the youngster has caught the attention of several big European clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

It was even reported that the Blues submitted an official proposal worth around £106m to sign Leao last summer. But, Milan were reluctant to let their star man leave and rejected the offer.

However, it has been suggested that Chelsea remain interested in signing the Portugal international and they could reignite their interest in purchasing him this summer.

Battle

The 23-year-old has entered the final 16 months of his current contract but despite Milan’s best efforts, they haven’t been able to persuade the forward to sign an extension.

If Leao doesn’t commit his future with the Rossoneri over the coming months then Milan would be forced to cash-in this summer in fear of losing him for free.

According to the report by Tuttosport (via Napoli Magazine), having asked more than £106m to sell the Portuguese last summer, Milan are now ready to lower their asking price and are prepared to accept a fee of around £61m. So, in that scenario, Chelsea will be handed an opportunity to get this deal done for a cut-price fee.

However, securing the forward’s service won’t be easy for the Blues as Liverpool are reportedly looking to reinforce their squad to challenge on all fronts once again and have registered their interest in signing Leao.

Leao is one of the best young forwards in the world and he has already showcased his talent in Serie A over the last few years. So, signing a player of his quality would be a great coup for Liverpool or Chelsea if either club manage to get this deal done.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea or Liverpool make a concrete approach to sign Leao if he ends up leaving the San Siro at the end of this season.