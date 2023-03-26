Man Utd interested in signing Evan Ferguson this summer

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims Red Devils have sent scouts to watch Ferguson as they prepare to try and lure him away from the Amex Stadium at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old is making the headlines for the right reasons this season in the Premier League following his impressive performances at Brighton – who are fighting to secure European football next season. They lie 7th in the Premier League table with 42 points, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, with two games in hand.

Ferguson – who stands at 6ft 2in – has seven goals and three assists in 16 appearances for Brighton this season across all competitions.

At the international level, he marked his first senior start with his first goal as the Republic of Ireland secured a 3-2 friendly victory over Latvia on Wednesday.

He has featured for youth sides of the Republic of Ireland from the U-16 level to 21, racking up 10 appearances in total and scoring five goals before he was promoted to the senior side.

Ferguson has scored once in three games for the Republic of Ireland as they set sights on qualifying for the Euro 2024 to be hosted by Germany.

Provide depth

Man United are determined to add reinforcements up front this summer and have been liked with a move for several forwards including Harry Kane, Tammy Abraham, Victor Osimhen, and Joao Felix but have also identified Ferguson as a potential target.

According to Football Insider, Brighton are preparing for major interest in the Republic of Ireland forward in the summer and a decent offer could persuade the club into cashing in.

Ferguson joined Brighton from Bohemians in Ireland in 2021 and recently penned a new contract until 2026, hence the Premier League side are under no pressure to part ways with one of the emerging talents in the top-flight.

Erik ten Hag signed Burnley striker Wout Weghorst from Burnley on loan in January but the Netherlands international is expected to return to Turf Moor when his contract expires at the end of the season, hence the need for further signings upfront.

Ferguson is valued at just £8.8m by Transfermarkt, but Man Utd would have to pay a lot more to get a deal agreed. However, he would be a shrewd signing for United if they could bring him to Old Trafford in the summer.

