Chelsea actively working to sign Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window.

The Belgian youngster signed for the Saints from Manchester City for £14 million last summer and he has made a big impression within a short space of time.

Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with the teenager but Football Insider claim that Chelsea are currently in pole position to land his signature.

The London giants are ‘actively working’ behind the scenes to try and broker an agreement.

Man City have the option to buy Lavia for £40 million but the clause does not become active until next summer. Hence, there is an open field for negotiations.

Potential

Lavia was hampered by a hamstring injury in the months leading up to the World Cup but he has shown no signs of rustiness after the season resumption.

According to WhoScored, the Belgian has a pass completion rate of 86.7% this season. He has won 2 tackles and 1 interception per appearance for the Saints.

At just 19, Lavia has shown plenty of maturity with his decision-making from midfield and he could be an ideal long-term signing for Graham Potter’s side.

The London giants bolstered their midfield during the January transfer window with two brilliant young talents in Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos.

While Fernandez has made an instant impact, Santos was loaned back to Vasco da Gama after Chelsea failed to secure a work permit after two attempts.

Santos should get his UK visa this summer as he is set to represent Brazil at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

If Lavia joins the club, Chelsea will have an excellent trio of young midfielders, who could be mainstays in the first team for the next decade or so.

Chelsea have had a forgettable season under their new owners, but things are looking bright for the future as they aim to build a young and ambitious squad.