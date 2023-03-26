Chelsea prepared to pay £100m for Victor Osimhen

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are prepared to pay big money for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

The London giants have had a poor Premier League season and they are currently 11 points behind the fourth position in the table with only 11 games remaining.

It looks likely that Chelsea won’t be playing Champions League football in the next campaign but Football Insider claim that they are still keen on landing Osimhen.

The source report that the Nigerian star is the top priority transfer target for Chelsea and they are prepared to flex their financial muscle with a £100 million proposal.

Elite striker

Chelsea have lacked a genuine goalscorer in the squad this season. Kai Havertz has been their best with nine goals and two of those have come from the penalty spot.

Hence, Graham Potter’s side need to improve the striking department in the summer and Osimhen would be a fabulous signing as he is in the peak of his playing career.

Osimhen has been in extraordinary form for Napoli this season. In his 29 appearances for the Italian side, he has scored 25 goals and provided a further 5 assists.

The Nigerian ace has also been impressive with his off the ball movement and high pressing. He could be the perfect centre-forward for Chelsea for many seasons.

The London giants have the funds to compete for his signature this summer but they could face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

PSG are loaded with a star-studded trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar in attack, but they are planning an ambitious swoop for Osimhen this summer.

Their sporting director Luis Campos is planning to hold discussions with the striker’s representative over a potential switch to Parc des Princes ahead of next season.

United are also desperate for a new marksman for the 2023/24 campaign. They could look to trump Chelsea to the player with the incentive of Champions League football.