Jurgen Klopp really wants to sign Mason Mount for Liverpool

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Liverpool are the most interested club in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window.

The England star is about to enter the final year of his Chelsea contract and so far, the club have not made any progress in negotiations over a new long-term deal.

If this continues until the summer, they could be forced to sell him. Speaking to Givemesport, Phillips has now said that Liverpool are the most interested club in signing Mount.

The journalist added that manager Jurgen Klopp really wants the player and the club have identified him as one of their priorities. Mount has been made aware of their interest.

He said: “Liverpool are the most interested club in trying to sign Mount. Klopp really wants him and they’ve kind of put him as one of their priorities going forward this summer if he’s available. They’ve made Mount aware of their interest. It’s not to say he’s keen on going there, but I think he could easily go there.”

Top-class

Mount has been one of the top-performing attacking midfielders in the Premier League. Last season, he was brilliant for Chelsea with 11 goals and 10 assists in the top-flight.

The 24-year-old has not replicated the performances this campaign with just 2 goals and 3 assists. We believe his indifferent form has been due to the transfer speculation.

If Liverpool were to land Mount, he would be a fantastic recruit. Mount can play in both central and attacking midfield, but Klopp could use him in the latter of those roles.

The Merseyside giants have had several gifted goalscorers under Klopp but they have continued to lack a genuine number 10 that can create more chances in the final third.

Mount would be the perfect solution for Liverpool. The £57 million star could also be tempted to join the Anfield giants over staying at Chelsea, who are still in transition.

Liverpool’s main rivals for the player could be Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s side have identified the Chelsea graduate as a cheap alternative to top target Jude Bellingham.