Liverpool plotting summer swoop for Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a summer swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, as per the German outlet Sport 1.

The 20-year-old moved to the Allianz Arena last summer from Ajax Amsterdam in a £16m deal, though has struggled to settle down in his new surroundings, making only four starts in all competitions this season. So, speculation surrounding his future starts to grow ahead of the summer window.

But, despite the midfielder’s struggles in Bayern colours, it appears Liverpool are interested in purchasing him this summer. After enduring a dire campaign this term, the Reds are looking to revamp their ageing midfield and have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Gravenberch emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by Sport 1, having failed to find regular game time at Bayern, a summer move is a ‘conceivable option’ for the Netherlands international if his situation doesn’t change under the new manager Thomas Tuchel over the coming months.

The report further claims that Liverpool are interested in signing the 20-year-old as they are looking to strengthen their engine room and the Reds could make a concrete approach at the end of this season.

Gravenberch to Liverpool

The midfielder – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has more than four years left in his current contract. So, Bayern are under no pressure to sell on the cheap if they decide to sell this summer.

Despite the recent struggles, Gravenberch is a highly talented midfielder and possesses huge potential. He can play multiple positions in the midfield, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines, is good in the air, can create chances for the front players and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

So, he would be a solid signing for Liverpool if he were to join the Merseyside club this summer. However, it has previously been reported that Jurgen Klopp’s side are prioritising moves for Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes to bolster their engine room for next season.

So, Gravenberch could be the alternative option that Liverpool are lining up if they fail to land their key targets.