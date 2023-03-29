Liverpool eyeing Evan Ndicka

Jurgen Klopp has six centre-backs at his disposal (Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams), but is still on the hunt for a defender if reports are to be believed. David Maddock of the Mirror says Liverpool are interested in Evan Ndicka who might be available on a free transfer this summer.

The 23-year-old is coming to the end of a five-year deal signed at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018 and has refused a contract extension, so his time in Germany is coming to an end. Ndicka has interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, so Liverpool have stiff competition to procure his signature.

Konate has been short of playing time ever since he joined Liverpool in 2021, making 11 league appearances in 2021/22 and eight league appearances in 2022/23. The French international has missed a lot of games through injury this season, so it remains if Klopp can trust him at the back next season.

Gomez has made 19 league appearances but has only started 13 of Liverpool’s 26 games, so he’s playing 50% of the matches. Matip has had even fewer appearances this season (11), so he’s not been a regular either. Phillips is surplus to requirements, playing just twice in the top-flight, while Williams spent half the season out on loan, so Liverpool do need a trusted centre-back.

Klopp needs someone who can partner alongside Van Dijk that can make Liverpool a formidable force again. Ndicka averages two tackles or interceptions per game, makes five clearances per game and attempts 57.3 passes per game with 85.9% accuracy. The French U21 international wouldn’t be a bad option on a free transfer.

Frankfurt paid €5.5m (£4.8m) for the 23-year-old in 2018 and his value is now €32m (£28m), so that’s a 580% rise. Liverpool have the fifth best defensive record in the league, so there’s plenty of room for improvement. Klopp is being proactive by identifying defenders and midfielders he wants to sign this summer, so all that’s left is the Reds making an offer.

Liverpool have made it a habit to sign players from the Bundesliga in recent years, getting Konate from RB Leipzig in 2021 and Joel Matip from Schalke 04 in 2016, so could Ndicka continue the tradition?