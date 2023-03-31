Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool interest in Matheus Nunes

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer.

The Reds are due for a midfield overhaul and the Italian transfer journalist also revealed that Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of this season.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount is also of interest to the Merseyside outfit as the Englishman’s contract expires next year and his future at Chelsea is uncertain as he’s yet to sign an extension. Therefore, he could be sold this summer if he does not sign a new deal over the coming months.

Matheus Nunes has been one of Liverpool’s long-term targets and Romano has confirmed the Wolves star is on Jurgen Klopp’s wish-list. He was circled by the club this past winter but a deal could not materialize. His impressive showing at Wolves could see him leave this summer and Liverpool have been tipped by the Telegraph to advance a £44 million bid for him at the end of this season.

Football Insider reported earlier this month that Nunes’ price tag could be slashed by as much as £20 million if Wolves fail to stay in the English top flight, so Liverpool could even snap him up in a bargain deal.

Our View

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled to control games this season due to an ageing midfield that is approaching the end of it’s cycle and fresh legs are required this summer. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are injury-prone while James Milner is 37 and could leave this summer, so reinforcing their midfield should be the number one priority for Liverpool.

Nunes is certainly an attractive immediate and long-term option as the 24-year-old has shown that he can handle it in the Premier League. He could be available for a reasonable fee this summer, especially if Wolves are relegated.

Mason Mount would also be a terrific signing for the Reds as he has loads of experience playing in England and in the UEFA Champions League. Securing a top-four finish, however, will be key if Liverpool are to land Mount.