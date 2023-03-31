Man Utd in fight with Liverpool over Evan Ndicka’s signature

Manchester United are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Liverpool over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this summer, as per Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has been attracting a lot of interest from big European clubs after displaying consistent performances in the Bundesliga in recent campaigns.

The defender’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he is expected to leave Deutsche Bank Park for free as he has rejected several contract proposals to sign an extension with Oliver Glasner’s side.

Man Utd and Liverpool are seemingly waiting in the wings to take advantage of this situation and sign the player as a free agent this summer.

According to the report by Football Insider, Ndicka will leave Frankfurt this summer and Man Utd are keen on luring the Frenchman to Old Trafford.

However, the report suggests that securing the 23-year-old’s signature won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as rivals Liverpool are also eyeing a move for him.

Battle

It has been suggested that United are looking to strengthen their squad this summer in order to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

Attack and midfield have been identified as the priority areas that need reinforcements, but it seems Man Utd are also looking to add another centre-back with Ndicka – valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt – now emerging as a serious target.

Ten Hag prefers to deploy a left-footed left centre-back but due to lack of options, the Dutch boss was forced to use Luke Shaw – who is a left-back by trait – in that position during Lisandro Martinez’s absence this season. So, signing a new left-footed centre-back like Ndicka to support the Argentine would be shrewd decision.

On the other hand, Liverpool are reportedly looking to revamp their squad for next season and bolstering the backline appears to be on Jurgen Klopp’s to-do list in the upcoming summer window.

Ndicka has showcased his talent in a top league like the Bundesliga, so he would certainly be a very good signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manages to get a deal over the line this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see who will win the race to sign the Frenchman if Man Utd and Liverpool decide to go head-to-head with each other over this deal.