Liverpool clear favourites to sign Mason Mount this summer

Liverpool are currently favourites to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window and have already held “significant conversations” about a move, according to The Athletic.

The Reds will be one of the busiest sides in the transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his squad this summer. Several players are expected to leave the club including Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, opening the door for further reinforcements.

Liverpool have struggled for consistency this season and many have attributed their poor performances to their aging midfield and lack of proper back-up as they had to rely on 18-year Stefan Bajcetic – who is ruled out of the season due to a thigh injury.

The Merseysiders could miss out on Champions League football next season as they lie 6th in the Premier League table with 42 points, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with two hands in hand, and this could make their transfer activity more complicated to attract elite talents.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Mount and The Athletic says they have already held ‘significant conversations’ with the player. The report says Liverpool have proposed the type of contract they are prepared to offer, and discussed how he would fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Chelsea still want to agree a new deal with the England international but would rather cash-in than lose him leave for free when his contract expires in 2024.

Reinforcement

Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders including Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, Matheus Nunes, Ryan Gravenberch, and N’Golo Kante but Klopp would love to bring Mount to Anfield as he remoulds his engine room for next season.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are demanding around £70m for Mount’s services, however, the fee could be lowered if he pushes for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The England international, who has been the club’s Player of the Year during the last two campaigns, has been with the Blues since the age of six, making 192 appearances in all competitions, scoring 33 goals, and providing 37 assists.

This season, he has racked up 32 appearances and made nine goal contributions for Graham Potter’s side who have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and will face defending champions Real Madrid in a two-legged tie.

Read more: Liverpool steal march on Tottenham after opening talks to sign £22m star