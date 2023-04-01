Jamie Carragher slams Andy Robertson after Liverpool 4-1 loss v Man City

Liverpool suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League after they lost 4-1 against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher took to Twitter after the game to share his opinion on the Reds left-back, Andy Robertson, and he was far from impressed.

Carragher feels that Robertson has picked up a bad habit of chasing players into midfield and as a result, he is leaving space behind for oppositions to exploit. This happened against City today as he pushed into midfield, allowing City to break clear with Kevin De Bryne making it 2-1 just after half time.

The former Reds defender suggests that “it happens a lot” with the Scottish defender these days and that Robertson must realize that he can’t press all the time.

Andy Robertson goes chasing into midfield & leaves his man, it happens a lot.

(CL final)

You can’t always press! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 1, 2023

Shambles at the back

Liverpool started the game brightly with Mohamed Salah giving them the lead, but a series of defensive errors allowed the home side to crawl back into the game.

In the second half, it was a meek surrender and City just toyed with them with Jack Grealish producing a stellar performance.

Robertson is arguably one of the best left-backs of the modern era at Liverpool, and he has been the epitome of consistency under Jurgen Klopp.

He has managed eight assists in all competitions for the Reds this season, but overall the 29-year-old has been way off his best. In fact, the entire Liverpool defensive unit has been dreadful this season, with the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold also performing below par.

The defeat puts the Reds in a tough situation for the top-four race. They are five points behind Newcastle and eight behind Manchester United and need to win every game from here on to give themselves a chance of getting into the top four. In fact, Brighton can leapfrog them should they win their games in hand.

This is a monumental win for City. For the first time this season, Pep Guardiola’s side has picked up four wins in a row in the league and they are pushing hard to close the gap with Arsenal.

Liverpool need a massive rebuilding in the summer transfer window but they could struggle to lure top names to Anfield without Champions League football.