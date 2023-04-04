Liverpool eye move to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Liverpool have lost a lot of midfielders to injury this season, so it’s no surprise the Merseysiders are looking to bolster their engine when the summer transfer window opens. Miguel Delaney of the Independent says Liverpool are interested in Conor Gallagher and could make a move for the Chelsea man in the coming months.

The 23-year-old has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea since rising through the youth ranks to the first-team in 2022, but it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher had been loaned out four times before being promoted to the senior squad and Chelsea reportedly need to sell valuable assets to stay in line with Financial Fair Play, so they might listen to offers. Football Insider said in February that his valuation is around £30m, so he wouldn’t break the bank.

Liverpool’s injury woes in midfield

Jurgen Klopp went into this season with Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keïta, Curtis Jones, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, but he hasn’t had his best options available for periods due to injuries.

Thiago has missed five league games with a hamstring injury and seven games due to a hip flexor problem. Keita has missed 11 league games with a hamstring injury and a further six after suffering a setback. Jones has played in only seven of Liverpool’s 27 league games due to ongoing problems with his knee.

Arthur Melo has been out all season after having surgery on a thigh injury. Oxlade-Chamberlain has missed nine league games with a hamstring injury and five further games with problems. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have avoided injury this campaign, making 32 and 38 appearances across the board respectively, but Klopp hasn’t been able to depend on anyone else.

It makes sense they would consider Gallagher, as he’s adept at both ends of the pitch. The England international is adept at turning over the ball and creating chances. He’s a keen dribbler in possession and has a good eye for a pass, so he’d be a good addition.

Liverpool might need more than one midfielder this summer, so they should have a lot of names on their wishlist outside of Gallagher.