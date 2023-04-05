Man Utd in battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Aguerd

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd, as per the French outlet Jeunes Footeux.

The 27-year-old joined the Hammers at the beginning of this season from Stade Rennais for a fee of around £31m. But, he struggled to find regular game-time during the early stages of this term owing to injury issues before solidifying his place in David Moyes’ first eleven in recent months.

The defender has been playing a key role in the Hammers’ survival race, scoring a solitary goal and keeping three clean sheets in 11 Premier League appearances.

According to the report by Jeunes Footeux, Man Utd have been impressed by the African’s recent displays and they are willing to purchase the defender to provide competition for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

The report further claims that West Ham may offload some of their assets if they fail to secure their place in Europe and in that case, Aguerd could come under the chopping block.

Battle

The French outlet also says that Man Utd would need to pay at least £48m to secure Aguerd’s signature this summer. However, purchasing the Morocco international won’t be easy for the Old Trafford club as Liverpool are also keen on luring the West Ham star away from the London Stadium.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to revamp their squad for next season and adding reinforcements to the backline appears to be high on Jurgen Klopp’s to-do list during the off-season.

On the other hand, Man Utd are seemingly looking for a replacement for Harry Maguire – who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford ahead of the summer window.

Aguerd would be an excellent signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to acquire the 27-year-old’s service. He is technically sound, quick, good in the air, can play out from the back and also is excellent in defensive contributions.

Meanwhile, although West Ham are demanding a £48m fee to let their star man – who still has more than four years left in his current contract – leave this summer, the Hammers could be forced to cash-in for a cut-price fee if they fail to stay in the Premier League next season. Moyes’ side are currently 14th in the table, only one point ahead of the bottom three with a game in hand.