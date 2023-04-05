Arsenal eyeing move for Galatasaray star Sacha Boey

Arsenal lost Hector Bellerin to Barcelona last summer while loaning out Cedric Soares to Fulham, so Mikel Arteta was left with only Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back this season. The 24-year-old has featured more at left-back than on the right, however, so Ben White was used as makeshift cover.

The 25-year-old has impressed in his less-favoured position and could be helping Arsenal win the title, but Turkish outlet Haberturk say the Gunners are looking to sign a natural right-back for next season. Arsenal are believed to have sent a scout to watch Sacha Boey ahead of a potential move this summer.

Stats show Boey would improve defence

The French U20 international was reportedly watched by Arsenal’s representatives in Galatasaray’s 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor on Saturday. The Turkish giants are nine points clear in the title race, so they’re in a similar position to Arsenal.

Boey joined Gala from Stade Rennais in 2021 and has gone on to make 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal with two assists. The 22-year-old has made 23 Super Lig appearances this season, missing only three games, so he’s not a player they’d willingly part with.

As per WhoScored, Boey would be first in the Arsenal squad for tackles per game (2.9), first for interceptions per game (1.7), fourth for clearances per game (1.9) and first for accurate crossed made per game (1). The Frenchman has averaged two dribbles or chances created per game too.

He has two-and-a-half years remaining on his deal at the Nef Stadyumu and has a market value of €11m (£9.6m), so he wouldn’t break the bank. Arsenal do need a natural right-back for next season so they don’t have to rely on White in a makeshift role.

White has played in all 29 of Arsenal’s league games this campaign but is a natural at centre-back. Boey should be one of many options on their transfer wishlist, so time will tell how this story pans out.