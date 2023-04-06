Liverpool have been watching Luka Sucic for some time

According to Salzburger Nachrichten (via SportWitness), Liverpool have been watching Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic for some time.

The Merseyside giants are expected to reinforce their midfield this summer with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner possibly leaving on free transfers.

As per Salzburger Nachrichten, Sucic is one of the players on Liverpool’s radar and it is reported that they have been monitoring his performances for some period of time.

The same outlet suggests that Salzburg could be willing to sell him for £18 million this summer.

Talent

Sucic has been dubbed as the ‘new Luka Modric‘ and he has some traits that are similar. The 20-year-old has an impressive work rate and has the ability to create key chances.

The 20-year-old still needs to work on his overall distribution in the opposition half but Liverpool could consider an approach due to the relatively low asking price.

The Croatian would be a risk free investment for the Merseyside giants and could come good for them in the long run with his ability to play in multiple midfield roles.

Liverpool have a big summer ahead and there could be several midfield departures before next season.

Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain have three months remaining on their respective deals and they look set to be shown the exit door at the end of the current season.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could also face the possibility of leaving the club this summer amid their indifferent form in the ongoing campaign.

While Henderson has shown signs of regression over the last 18 months, Alcantara has struggled with several injuries. The hierarchy may consider selling one of them.

Apart from Sucic, Liverpool are also lining up moves for Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, but a deal for the latter could be difficult.

Liverpool are currently seven points behind the Champions League spots in the top-flight. If they miss out on qualifying for the competition, they could find it hard to convince Bellingham to join them.