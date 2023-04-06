Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal target Amadou Onana would cost £60m

Arsenal and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Amadou Onana but Fabrizio Romano is “not sure” whether there will be any “concrete” interest in the Everton midfielder this summer.

Football Insider reported earlier this month that both the London clubs are plotting bids to sign the 21-year-old midfielder in the summer transfer window, with the Toffees said to be demanding a fee of around £70m for their star midfielder, but the price will drop if they suffer relegation this season.

Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad reported this week that the Gunners are keen to land Onana in the summer transfer window having failed to sign him in January.

However, Romano said to CaughtOffside that although Onana would cost around £55m-£60m, the Gunners have “different names” on their list at this stage. The transfer guru further adds that Onana was on Chelsea’s radar during the January window but there could be no concrete interest in him in the summer.

“Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is attracting interest again as some fans ask me about reports mentioning both Chelsea and Arsenal,” said Romano. “He was on Chelsea’s list in January, but I’m not sure yet if it’s something concrete for them in the summer. Arsenal have different names in the list at this stage. I think his price tag would be close to £55-60m.”

Unlikely

Onana joined the Toffees last summer from Lille for a fee of around £33m on a five-year deal and has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season. He has gradually grown into a key player for the club producing some eye-catching performances already.

The Toffees are battling for survival this season, but Onana’s performances have been one of the positive signs for the club. If Everton get relegated, there could be an opportunity for Arsenal or Chelsea to get him at a discount price, but both the clubs have other targets.

Arsenal will be looking to bolster their central midfield areas and they have been heavily linked with moves for players like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. It appears that Onana is not at top of their priority list at the moment, but anything can happen in a transfer window.

Chelsea could be looking for major squad redevelopment after a disappointing campaign, and it’s not clear at the moment how they would approach the summer window.