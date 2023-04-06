Chelsea lining up swoop for Man Utd target Goncalo Ramos

Chelsea are reportedly contemplating a summer swoop for Manchester United target and SL Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos, as per Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring 23 goals and notching up four assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

The striker’s excellent performances in the Portuguese top-flight have attracted the attention of several big European clubs, including Chelsea and Man Utd.

According to the report by Football Insider, Chelsea have identified Napoli star Victor Osimhen as their primary target, but they are lining up Ramos as an alternative option if they fail to secure a deal for the Nigerian.

The report further claims that although Ramos has a £105m release clause in his current contract, Benfica would be open to letting their star man leave should they receive an offer at around £70m this summer.

Battle

However, Chelsea are set to face tough competition from Man Utd in securing the 21-year-old’s service as it has been reported that the Red Devils are also eyeing a move for Ramos.

Man Utd signed Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal in January to add depth in the striker position. However, he is a short-term addition and United are looking for a long-term solution.

So, it has been suggested that the Red Devils are keen on purchasing a new marquee number nine during the off-season to bolster their attack for next season. They have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Harry Kane reportedly the top target, but it seems Ramos is also on their radar.

On the other hand, Chelsea have been struggling with their centre-forward problem this season and it has been reported that they will look to address that issue by signing a prolific goal-scorer this summer.

Ramos is quick, strong, good in the air, excellent in hold-up play and also has the ability to finish off his chances. So, he would be a great signing for Chelsea or Man Utd if either club manage to acquire his services this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea or Man Utd decide to formalise their interest in signing Ramos at the end of this season.