Liverpool eye summer move for Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella

Liverpool are ready to rival Chelsea for the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercatoweb.

Both teams are struggling for consistency this season and are on course to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League next season with just 10 matches left to play.

The Reds lie 8th in the Premier League table with 43 points, 13 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, with a game in hand while Frank Lampard’s side languish in the 11th position with 39 points after losing to Wolves on Saturday.

Liverpool and Chelsea went toe-to-toe last term in the finals of both the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup where Jurgen Klopp’s side won both trophies via penalty shootouts following a goalless draw after 120 minutes of action.

The pair want to bolster their squads for next season and have identified Barella as a potential transfer target. The online news portal claims Inter Milan are willing to allow the Italy international to leave San Siro at the end of the season.

Barella has been Inter’s best midfielder for the past few years but the Serie A club are believed to be unconvinced of his attitude lately and he’s been linked with a move to England ahead of the summer window.

Reinforcement

Liverpool are in dire need of midfield reinforcement as the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to leave Anfield when their contract expires at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Inter Milan will demand a fee of £44m (€50m) for the Italian and this could represent a decent price for the Reds who are in the market for midfielders.

The Merseysiders have been linked with several players including Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse, Moises Caicedo, and Matheus Nunes, however, Klopp is keen on bringing Barella to Anfield in the summer.

It is believed that Liverpool’s top priority is to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but with their top-four chances fading, coupled with interests from Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea for the England international, the deal could be more complicated, hence the need to keep their options wide open.

Barella has racked up 173 appearances for Inter Milan, scored 17 goals, and provided 42 assists in all competitions and has helped the club win the Serie A, Coppa Italia, two Supercoppa Italiana as well as finish as UEFA Europa League runner-up.

This season, he has featured in 38 matches and made 14 goal contributions as Inter lie 5th on the Serie A table with 51 points, one behind fourth-placed AC Milan.

