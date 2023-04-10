Man Utd leading the race for Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong in the summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils could be looking to add a new right-back to their ranks during the summer, and they have earmarked the highly-rated Dutch defender – who has been enjoying a phenomenal campaign – as a major option.

Football Insider claims that Frimpong is attracting interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona, and it would require a fee of up to £50m to lure him away from the German club.

Christian Falk, the Bild journalist, recently claimed that the Red Devils have held talks to sign the Dutch international and Football Insider now say that United are willing to meet Bayer’s asking price for the player.

Frimpong shares a close relationship with Erik ten Hag, and the youngster could be tempted to move to Old Trafford, especially if they can offer him Champions League football.

Bad news for others?

The Dutch boss currently has Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as his major right-back options. The potential arrival of Frimpong could mean Ten Hag may have to sell either one of his defenders. Unfortunately, it could spell bad news for Wan-Bissaka – who was told by Ten Hag that he could leave at the end of last season.

Although the former Crystal Palace defender has impressed in recent games, the Dutch boss wants to keep Dalot at Old Trafford. Football Insider suggests that Wan-Bissaka’s exit in the summer window is inevitable with both West Ham and Crystal Palace keen to sign him.

Wan-Bissaka, 25, is a solid defender but he offers very little going forward. Nowadays, full-backs are expected to not only gallop forward, deliver accurate crosses and provide assists for their side but also score goals and win matches.

Frimpong has managed eight goals and six assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga this season, and it’s not hard to understand why Man Utd are crazy about him.

The young talent is enjoying the best spell in his career, and a move to Old Trafford in the summer is highly on the cards.