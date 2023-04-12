Jeremie Frimpong ‘really keen’ on Manchester United move

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is “really keen” on joining Manchester United, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their right-back areas and they have been linked with a move for the highly-rated Dutch full-back who is enjoying a fantastic 2022-23 campaign with Leverkusen.

Writing for Caughtoffisde, Romano claims that “nothing is advanced yet” at the moment and the agent of the player has met with other clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Erik ten Hag has Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the two main right-backs at the club. Romano shares that contract talks are ongoing for Dalot but the Dutch boss is still keen to land Frimpong.

Christian Falk recently claimed that the Red Devils have held talks to sign the Dutch international while Football Insider reported that United are willing to meet Bayer’s asking price – reported to be in the region of £50m – for the player.

Transfer move likely

Frimpong is a fantastic defender and he shares a strong bonding with Ten Hag. Writing for The Mirror, journalist Collin Millar described Frimpong’s stats as “phenomenal”.

He is an attacking full-back, who has managed eight goals and six assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga this season, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that Man Utd are willing to spend big on him.

The Red Devils are looking to keep Dalot which means Ten Hag will probably allow Wan-Bissaka to leave the club at the end of the season. The 25-year-old former Crystal Palace defender has done well in recent games, but Frimpong would be an upgrade over him.

To be honest, it’s unfair to compare Wan-Bissala with Frimpong as both are different types of players. Wan-Bissaka is an old-school type right-back who is defensively very solid but offers little going forward.

Full-backs these days are expected to score goals and provide assists and add dynamism to overall creativity and that’s where Frimpong fits the bill. A move to Old Trafford would be a big step in his career, but other major European clubs could also snap him up.