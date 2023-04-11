Man Utd target Frimpong ‘keen’ on moving to Old Trafford

Manchester United target and Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly ‘keen’ on moving to Old Trafford in the upcoming summer window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Red Devils over the last few months. It was initially thought that the Dutchman might be the potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who struggled to find regular first-team football during the early stages of this season.

However, following the Englishman’s resurgence in recent months, it was believed that Man Utd want to keep Wan-Bissaka and would cool down their interest in Frimpong.

But, the Leverkusen star has continuously been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer window – which indicates that perhaps, United are seriously considering signing Frimpong at the end of this season.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has claimed that Man Utd have already opened talks with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move and the full-back is ‘keen’ on playing under Erik ten Hag.

Frimpong to Man Utd

The Italian journalist further states that the Frimpong deal won’t affect Diogo Dalot’s future as United have been in contact with the Portuguese over a new long-term contract and the Red Devils are planning their next season with both players in the squad.

However, Romano says that United will face stern challenges from Bayern Munich and Barcelona in getting any potential deal done for Frimpong as the Euro giants are also lining up a swoop for the defender.

Romano wrote:

“Jeremie Frimpong, keen on Manchester United possible move — not advanced yet as his agent met with Man Utd, FC Bayern and Barcelona. Interest in Frimpong doesn’t change the situation of Diogo Dalot at this stage as new long-term contract talks are still ongoing.”

Frimpong still has more than two years left in his current contract. So, Leverkusen are in a solid position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave this summer and they want at least £40m.

It has recently been reported that Man Utd are in the pole position to lure Frimpong to Old Trafford and are ready to match the German club’s valuation.

It appears Ten Hag hasn’t been convinced by Wan-Bissaka’s traits despite the Englishman’s recent impressive displays. So, the 25-year-old could be allowed to depart if United secure Frimpong’s signature at the end of this season as it is highly unlikely that Man Utd will keep three right-backs next season.