Man Utd come forward for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo

According to SportBild (via SportWitness), Manchester United have expressed their interest in signing RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo this summer.

Olmo has been a key player for Leipzig over the last three years but SportBild claim that he is leaning towards a transfer in the next transfer window.

The same outlet report that United have asked the playmaker about his future plans. They have been told that Champions League is a must to sign him.

Olmo has been linked with a move away from Leipzig for some time and he appears keen on pursuing a bigger challenge at the end of the campaign.

United have been mentioned as contenders to land his signature but the big question mark is whether the club will make a genuine offer to sign him.

Olmo is a versatile forward who can play anywhere in the front. He prefers the number 10 position but can also operate from the right or left wing.

Hence, he would be a quality signing for any club but United’s main priority for the summer could be a marquee striker and a central midfielder.

A move for Olmo seems unlikely for United unless there is a high-profile departure on the cards.

Meanwhile, the forward’s fitness issues are another warning sign for the club. The £35 million star has missed 36 games with injuries since last season.

He has missed 50 per cent of those matches this campaign and United would not want to add another injury-plagued player to the squad this summer.

The club currently have Anthony Martial who has failed to stay fit over the season while Raphael Varane has been hampered by several niggles.

Olmo would fall into a similar category and United are better off looking elsewhere if they want to add another playmaker to the squad this summer.

United are expected to spend big in the next transfer window but the eventual budget could depend on what happens with their takeover situation.