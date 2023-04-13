Chelsea express interest in signing Raphinha

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea have expressed their interest in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha in the summer transfer window.

The London giants reached an agreement to sign the Brazilian from Leeds United last summer but the forward had the clear preference to join Barcelona.

Raphinha has had a good campaign for the Blaugrana but Sport claim that Chelsea have revived their interest in signing him at the end of the season.

Barcelona are aware of the Blues’ pursuit and it is reported that they have to recoup £133 million from player sales before they can make new signings.

Quality

Raphinha was hugely influential towards Leeds’ survival in the Premier League season. The 26-year-old bagged 11 goals and 3 assists in 35 league games.

Since his move to Camp Nou, he has fared better with more quality players around him. He has registered 9 goals and 9 assists from 40 matches so far.

Chelsea are now back in the race to sign the Brazilian star but a transfer may depend on several conditions.

While Barcelona may give the green light for the transfer due to their financial woes, the Blues will need to convince Raphinha over a summer switch.

It could be difficult to do so, considering Chelsea are on course to miss out on Champions League football. They may not even be in Europe next season.

Aside from that, Chelsea may have to offload players first. The likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic could be sold to make room for Raphinha.

Even then, the London heavyweights could miss out on his services if a club like Arsenal enter the race.

Sport reveal that Mikel Arteta’s side are also firm admirers of the former Rennes man and they could scupper Chelsea’s prospects of landing the £44 million star.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League after 30 matches and are almost guaranteed of their place in the Champions League next season.