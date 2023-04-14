Man Utd leading race to sign Harry Kane

Manchester United hold an advantage over Bayern Munich in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, as per The Mirror.

Kane has just one year left on his Tottenham contract so he is going to be one of the most in-demand players in the summer window, irrespective of where Spurs finish at the end of the season.

According to a recent report from The Independent, German giants Bayern Munich are ready to test Tottenham’s resolve with a lucrative offer, but The Mirror says that Kane wants to stay in the Premier League, and that gives United an edge in the race.

The 29-year-old striker is the all-time leading goal-scorer for Spurs, and he has been recently hailed as “phenomenal” by his teammate Son Heung-Min. Now he’s aiming to become the all-time leading goal-scorer in the Premier League era, which shouldn’t be a big problem if he maintains his fitness and keep scoring regularly.

Daniel Levy does not want to sell his prized asset to a Premier League rival, and it would require a fee of around £100 million in one up-front payment to land the England striker, as per The Times.

Marquee signing

Kane would be a terrific addition for Man United – who are looking to sign a new striker this summer. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have impressed this season, but Kane would take them to the next level where they would be able to challenge for the Premier League title.

The big question is – is it worth paying such a high transfer fee for a player who will turn 30 in a few months’ time? Should United move for young talented strikers like Victor Osimhen instead?

Kane won’t take much time to settle down and he can easily maintain his form for the next four or five years, so there are certainly advantages to signing the Spurs hitman, too.

It’s almost impossible to out-haggle Levy from the negotiation table. Spurs could lose him for free in 2024, but you wouldn’t put it past Levy to dig his heels in and still demand a huge fee.

United appear to be leading the race for Kane, but it won’t be easy to prise him away from north London, so its going to be fascinating to see how this saga unfolds this summer.

