Arsenal and Chelsea learn price tag of Wilfried Gnonto

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been told to pay £40m to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer, as per a recent report.

The 19-year-old moved to Elland Road at the beginning of this season from FC Zurich in a £4m deal. The youngster has been enjoying a promising debut campaign in the Premier League this season, scoring twice and notching up three assists in 12 league starts.

Despite being at a very tender age, the Italian has already established himself as a key first-team member for Leeds, playing a pivotal role in their quest for survival this term.

It has previously been suggested that after being impressed by the 19-year-old’s displays for the Peacocks this season, Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him and are ‘lining up’ a bid to purchase the attacker this summer.

According to the report by talkSport, Leeds could be forced to cash-in on Gnonto at the end of this season regardless of whether they manage to secure their Premier League status for next season.

Football Insider claims that the Yorkshire club are looking to make a big profit from the youngster’s sale and they may demand at least £40m to let the winger leave.

So, Arsenal will have to spend big to acquire the Leeds star’s service if they opt to make a concrete approach to sign him at the end of this season.

However, it has been suggested by talkSPORT that luring Gnonto away from Elland Road won’t be easy for Arsenal as city rivals Chelsea are showing a ‘genuine’ interest in purchasing him.

Gnonto is comfortable playing anywhere across the front line. He is quick, strong, can dribble past the opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals and also can create chances for fellow attackers.

The youngster has already showcased glimpses of his talent during a very short spell at Leeds. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Chelsea if either club could get a deal done this summer.

However, Chelsea are currently well-stocked in their wide-areas after their mega spending over the last two transfer windows. So, they don’t need to sign another attacker at the moment unless they offload some of their current crop.

Therefore, Arsenal – who have been searching for a new right-winger to support Bukayo Saka – would be a better destination for Gnonto over the Blues if he ends up leaving Elland Road at the end of this season.