Erik ten Hag wants Andre Onana at Manchester United

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has requested the club to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

United have had David de Gea as their first-choice goalkeeper since 2011 but that could change next season. As per Corriere dello Sport, ten Hag is interested in a reunion with his former Ajax star Onana.

The same outlet claim that Inter could sell him for £35 million due to their financial problems. United are prepared to move for the Cameroonian even if De Gea goes on to extend his contract.

Quality

De Gea has been a consistent performer for United over the years. He has had a couple of average seasons but overall, the Spaniard has been impressive in goal for the club.

Despite this, ten Hag could be looking for a better option between the posts. De Gea has exceptional reflexes in goal but he is not the most confident with the ball at his feet.

The Spaniard also struggles with his long ball distribution. This could pave the way for the arrival of Onana, who should be familiar with ten Hag’s playing style from his Ajax days.

The 27-year-old worked under ten Hag at his former club for four years and he should exactly know the demands of the Dutchman, who prefers to play out from the back.

Compared to De Gea, Onana is a more modern and mobile shot-stopper. The Cameroonian likes to operate at the edge of his own box when his team are in possession of the ball.

At £35 million, he would be a bargain signing for United in the present transfer market. Onana would be a leading keeper for the Red Devils for the next five years at least.

There should be plenty of interest from other European clubs heading into the summer but ten Hag’s close relationship with Onana could benefit United in signing him.