Man Utd showing concrete interest in Arsenal target Hojlund

Manchester United are reportedly showing an active interest in signing Arsenal target and Atalanta forward Rasmus Winther Hojlund this summer, as per the Danish outlet BT.

The 20-year-old has burst onto the scene after displaying impressive performances for club and country in recent months.

Having showcased glimpses of his talent in Serie A this term, the youngster has already attracted the attention of several big European clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. However, Arsenal and Man Utd have also registered their interest in signing the highly talented forward.

According to the report by BT, Manchester United have shown ‘concrete interest’ in luring Hojlund away from the Gewiss Stadium and the Dane is one of the names on Erik ten Hag’s wish-list to strengthen the Red Devils’ attack this summer.

However, the report claims that Man Utd are set to face tough competition from Arsenal in purchasing Hojlund as the Gunners are also keen on acquiring his service at the end of this season, while Real Madrid are also seen as front-runners.

Battle

Having joined the club at the beginning of this season, Hojlund still has more than four years left in his current contract. So, Atalanta are in no rush to let their star man leave over the coming months.

However, it has previously been reported that Atalanta could demand a fee of around £35m if they are forced to cash-in at the end of this season.

It has widely been suggested that Man Utd have prioritised strengthening their front line this summer and have identified Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as their primary targets. However, it has also been reported that United have earmarked Hojlund as an alternative if they fail to purchase their main targets this summer.

On the other hand, Arsenal are also reportedly planning to strengthen their forward department for next season. They have been linked with numerous targets ahead of the summer window with Hojlund emerging as a serious option.

The Denmark international is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become one of the best strikers in the world going forward. So, he would definitely be a great coup for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club manage to get a deal done at the end of this season.