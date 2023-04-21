Man Utd favourites to sign Rasmus Hojlund this summer

Manchester United are leading the race to Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer window after Karim Benzema extended his Real Madrid contract, according to the Mirror.

The La Liga giants were linked with a move for the 20-year-old as a possible replacement for Benzema – who turned down a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia after deciding to stay in European football.

The newspaper claims Hojlund is on a six-man striker shortlist at Old Trafford this summer with the club keen on bringing in a proven goal scorer at the end of the season.

United have linked with a host of strikers including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos, and Tammy Abraham. However, it is believed the club’s priority is to sign Kane. Tottenham Hotspur are willing to do everything to convince the England international to stay at the club for the rest of his career.

Man Utd will need to keep their options open and have identified Hojlund as a potential transfer target. United signed Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on-loan for the second half of the season but he is expected to return to Turf Moor when his contract expires following his underwhelming performances.

The Netherlands striker has two goals and three assists in 23 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Reinforcement

According to the Mirror, Man Utd have contacted Atalanta regarding Hojlund’s availability this summer as they look to prepare a bid for the highly-rated forward.

Hojlund has impressed so far for Atalanta in the Serie A this season, churning out outstanding displays in every single match. He has racked up 36 appearances across all competitions for his club, scored 14 goals, and provided six assists in the process.

The Danish striker, who is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt, is leading Atalanta’s charge to qualifying for European football next season as they currently lie 7th in the league table with 49 points, seven points behind fourth-placed AS Roma.

It is said that several clubs are monitoring Hojlund’s progress this campaign but only United and Madrid have shown their intentions to try to sign him this summer. However, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag would be able to offer the striker more first-team opportunities by looking at the current players at his disposal.

