Liverpool backed to move for Ryan Graverberch

According to journalist Dean Jones, Liverpool could make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, having regularly monitored him.

The Dutchman signed for the German champions from Ajax last summer but he has hardly played in his debut season. The 20-year-old has managed only 711 minutes across 27 appearances.

Hence, he could push for a new challenge this summer and speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones believes Liverpool could be keen, having ‘watched him long enough to know how he would work in their system’.

He said: “There will be talks over his situation at Bayern in the summer. I do expect him to be available the way things are going. There aren’t many players like him that will be available in the market. Liverpool have watched him long enough to know how he would work in their system, so that could become quite interesting.”

Potential

Gravenberch was rated as one of the best young midfielders in Europe last season. He was brilliant with his concentration and ability to win duels from the centre of the park.

He has lost his way at Bayern due to the lack of regular first-team football and this could urge him to move on when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool could be one of the front-runners to land his signature, given they are planning to invest on multiple signings this summer which has been confirmed by manager Jurgen Klopp.

The midfield department could be the top priority with the likes of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara showing signs of regression during the course of the current season.

Persuading Gravenberch won’t be hard if he is guaranteed a regular starting spot but the big question mark is whether Bayern would be willing to grant him a departure.

It has been reported that the midfielder would favour a move to Anfield. A fee of £25 million has been mentioned as the price tag but Bayern will have the final say.