Man Utd eye shock move to sign Neymar

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and could rival Chelsea for his signature, according to reports from FootMercato.

The French media outlet claims that United made inquiries about the attacker at the start of the season but eventually, they decided against a concrete approach.

However, Neymar could become the club’s marquee signing in the summer window should the Qatari investors be successful in their bid to take over at Old Trafford. The signing of the 31-year-old Brazilian superstar would be seen as a statement of intent from the potential new owners.

The former Barcelona star has a contract at PSG until 2025, worth a staggering £620,000-a-week, and he has the option to extend the deal up to 2027, but the Parisiens are considering cashing-in this summer, as per Foot Mercato.

Manchester United could now take advantage of the situation and launch a shock move to sign Neymar. However, they may face stiff competition as The Mirror claims that Chelsea could also revive their interest in signing Neymar this summer.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly flew to meet with PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Paris recently to discuss the possibility of signing the Brazilian superstar.

Marquee signing

Neymar is a global star and he would be a marquee signing for either Man Utd or Chelsea.

Chelsea are looking to sell a host of players to balance their books, and could earmark Neymar as one of their top targets in the summer.

United are desperate to bolster their forward department in the summer and they have been heavily linked with a move for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. Neymar can still play at the top level for another four or five years easily, so United can afford to take a gamble on him.

Since leaving Barcelona in 2017, Neymar has scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for the French giants. The Brazil international has enjoyed a hugely successful career, where he won two La Liga titles, four Ligue 1 titles, and one Champions League trophy in his career.

Neymar’s 2022-23 season has been hampered by injuries, but he has still managed 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games. He is valued at £62m by Transfermarkt, but it remains to be seen what PSG would demand if they sell.

Read more: James Maddison wowed by 25 y/o Man Utd star after stellar FA Cup display.