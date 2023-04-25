Liverpool ‘confident’ of beating Arsenal to sign Mason Mount

Liverpool are reportedly ‘confident’ of beating Arsenal in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, as per Football Insider.

The 24-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge is currently hanging in balance as the Englishman has entered the final 15 months of his current contract and hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

It has previously been reported that Mount wants a significant pay rise to sign an extension but the Blues are unwilling to match his financial demands. So, negotiations regarding a renewal have reached an impasse and it is increasingly likely that the midfielder will leave the club at the end of this season.

It appears Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign Mount in a cut-price deal to strengthen their engine room for next term.

However, it has recently been reported that Liverpool are set to face fierce competition from Arsenal in getting any potential deal done for Mount as the Gunners have also registered their interest in the Chelsea star and have already held internal talks regarding a potential summer move.

Battle

However, according to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool are the front-runners to secure Mount’s signature this summer and the Merseyside club are ‘confident’ that they will be able to beat Arsenal in this race.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea aren’t willing to let Mount leave for cheap regardless of whether he signs a new deal over the coming months and they have set a £70m price tag on the England international’s head. So, Arsenal or Liverpool will have to break the bank to acquire Mount’s services in the summer.

The 24-year-old can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can create chances for the attackers, has an eye for scoring goals, is excellent in taking set-pieces and also works extremely hard without possession.

Mount is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. With both Arsenal and Liverpool planning to strengthen their engine room for next season, Mount would be a great coup if either club manage to sign him this summer.