Chelsea eye shock move for Bayern’s Sadio Mane this summer

Chelsea are considering a shock move for Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane in the summer transfer window as they look to continue their spending spree, according to Football Insider.

The Blues are planning a massive summer clearout which could see as many as eight players leave the club at the end of the season having spent £323m in the winter transfer window as well as splashing out close to £300m last summer.

However, Frank Lamapard’s side are in the market to strengthen their attacking options and have identified Mane as a potential transfer target, despite reports that they could revive interest in PSG forward Neymar.

The online news portal claims Chelsea will look at the possibility of luring the Senegal international from Bayern, who want to recoup most of the £27m rising to £35m with add-ons they paid to Liverpool last summer.

Mane has struggled to make an impact in Germany this season due to injuries and lack of form. The 31-year-old has racked up 34 appearances in all competitions, scored 12 goals, and provided five assists in the process.

The Bundesliga giants are reported to be willing to sell Mane after he punched Leroy Sane in the dressing room after their Champions League defeat to Man City. He was suspended and fined but the club are said to be ready to offload him.

Reinforcement

Chelsea have struggled offensively this season and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who joined the club last summer – has failed to score goals consistently and was even left out of the Blues’ Champions League squad for the knockout stage.

Aubameyang has three goals and an assist in 20 games across all competitions for Chelsea and has been tipped to leave in the summer.

According to Football Insider, the West Londoners want to take advantage of Mane’s on-going situation at Bayern and make a move for him as they look to solve their goal-scoring problems.

During Mane’s time at Liverpool, he was one of the deadliest forwards in the world alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

The Senegalese, who is valued at £40m by Transfermarkt, scored 128 goals and registered 48 assists in 269 appearances, helping the Reds win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, Premier League, Carabao Cup as well as the Emirates FA Cup.

If Chelsea are able to get their man, he would be an excellent addition to their squad for next season.

