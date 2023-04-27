Man Utd eye summer move for Monaco right-back Vanderson

Manchester United are eyeing a move for AS Monaco right-back Vanderson ahead of the summer transfer window, according to RMC Sport.

The Red Devils are in the market to bolster their squad and signing a proven goal scorer is top of their priority list, however, bringing in a new right-back could also be on the cards and Vanderson is emerging as a target.

The online news portal claims Monaco’s failure to secure a Champions League spot could spell a mass exodus in the summer, meaning several players could leave including the 21-year-old – who is attracting interest from other unnamed Premier League clubs.

Erik ten Hag has had to rely on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back this season. Dalot has been the first choice right-back for much of the campaign, racking up 37 appearances and making five goal contributions in all competitions.

The Portuguese was instrumental in defence for Man Utd as they clinched the Carabao Cup in February by beating Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium.

Wan-Bissaka, on the other hand, has blown hot and cold this season and was initially frozen out of the first team at the start of the 2022/23 season. However, an injury to Dalot saw him recalled and he’s impressed in recent weeks.

The England international, who has been tipped to leave the club in the summer, has made 27 appearances and registered one assist in the process.

Reinforcement

According to RMC Sport, Man Utd have identified Vanderson as a transfer target but the Ligue 1 club are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a transfer fee as the right-back’s contract will expire in 2027.

The Brazilian, who is valued at £16m by Transfermarkt, is emerging as one of the best right-backs in France following his impressive displays for Monaco this season. He has become a fan favourite since joining the French side from Brazilian outfit Gremio in January 2022.

He has racked up 56 appearances across all competitions, scored three goals, and provided seven assists in the process. This term, he has featured in 34 games and made five goal contributions for Monaco in all competitions.

Vanderson could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if the Red Devils could get a deal done this summer, but we’ll have to wait and see if they decide to formalise their interest.

