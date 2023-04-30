Liverpool and Arsenal eye summer move for Lovro Majer

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing Stade Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Both Premier League clubs are keen on bolstering their squad for next season and have prioritised signing midfielders at the end of the current campaign.

The newspaper claims Arsenal and Liverpool are following the developments of Majer at Rennes while Tottenham are also reportedly keeping an eye on him while they monitor the progress of youngster Djed Spence during his loan spell.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for several midfielders including Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Moises Caicedo, Nicolo Barella, Alex Scott, Mason Mount, and Renato Sanches.

Earlier this month, Jurgen Klopp’s side ended their pursuit to sign England international Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund due to the money involved.

The 19-year-old is set to stay at the Signal Iduna Park for at least one more season before leaving the club he joined from Birmingham City in 2020 at age 17.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in the market to reinforce their midfield with Declan Rice their main priority while they have also been linked with the likes of Mason Mount, Djibril Sow, Youri Tielemans, Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, and Moises Caicedo.

Reinforcement

According to the Daily Mail, Rennes would want £30m to sell Majer in the summer. He joined the Ligue outfit in 2021 from Dinamo Zagreb where he made 99 appearances across all competitions, scored 19 goals, and provide 25 assists in the process.

He helped Zagreb win three Croatian Football League titles, the Croatian Cup, and Croatian Super Cup prior to his move to France.

The 25-year-old has featured in 36 matches in all competitions for Rennes, making six goal contributions. He has only made 13 league starts and it is believed that the Croatia midfielder is ready to leave.

He was one of the standout players for Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the European country finished 3rd after beating Morocco 2-1, appearing in every game.

Majer is highly rated by Croatia’s coach Zlatko Dalic who believes he could become of the best midfielders in the world if he continues to churn out impressive displays on a consistent base.

If Liverpool or Arsenal could sign Majer this summer, he would be a decent signing for either club and would give them some much needed squad depth.

